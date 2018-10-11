Ballymoney too strong for Lisburn

On a fine October afternoon, the JKC sponsored Ballymoney 1st XV entertained Lisburn at Kilraughts Road in the league, with the home side looking to bounce back from the disappointment to last week’s defeat in the cup to Portadown.

Ballymoney opened the scoring on four minutes, from a lineout the ball was mauled forward before being popped to stand in captain Marty Irwin who broke the line to cross the whitewash, Hyndman converting.

Lisburn grabbed a try of their own after Michael Allan was yellow carded, to make it 7-5. Within minutes Daniel Ramage added his name to the score sheet when he battered his way through the away defence with Hyndman adding the extras.

With the Toon pack now dominating the third try came from another catch and drive lineout, this time Garvin Bellingham smashing through.

The fourth and bonus point try came as winger Bell who jinked through several tackles before releasing Thomas Hunter who rounded a few tackles himself before setting down below the posts leaving the half time score 26-5.

Hyndman went to the bin for a high tackle in the second half. Lisburn tried to take of the extra man, but it was the Toon who scored next as Matthew Blair crashed over.

Lisburn then lost a man of their own before Matthew Steele grabbed his first try of the season, Hyndman converted before he scored a try of his own.

The returning Michael Allan finished off the scoring on his first game of the season when he smashed over following a line break from big Matty Blair to seal a 50-5 win

Following the game, Jonny Hanna said: “It was good to get a good win under our belts today following the results of the past few weeks. We have upped the intensity in training and it certainly showed off again today as we dominated a fairly big Lisburn pack , we controlled the lineout and it was evident as we scored a few of our tries from the resulting mauls.

"We carried the ball very well, in particular Man of the Match, Garvin Bellingham who was immense today, covering every blade of grass our kick chase too was excellent and our communication in defence has improved too.

“We travel to Banbridge in the conference league next week and we expect another very difficult game so we have to keep the intensity and numbers up at training. It has been a great day for Ballymoney with all senior teams winning, especially the 2nd XV who beat Carrick away, a very tricky place to go and get a win.”