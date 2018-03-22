ATHLETICS: Wins for Neil Johnston and Kerry O’Flaherty at Ulster 5K

Neil Johnston and Kerry O’Flaherty are the Northern Ireland and Ulster 5k Champions after impressive victories in the Deep RiverRock Queens 5k at Annadale Embankment.

Johnston from Springwell and Queens followed Chris Madden for the first half of the race before moving ahead to win from Intermediate champion Craig McMeechan.

With Andrew Annett, Schools champion Patrick McNiff, Conan McCaughey and Madden following after them.

North Belfast took the team from Springwell and Acorns.

Olympic Steeplechaser Kerry O’Flaherty retained her ladies crown.

She led all the way to win by 32 seconds from Nakita Burke with Kelly Neely an impressive third.

Rachel Gibson, Sinead Sweeney and Ciara Toner made up the top six in the ladies race.

North Down won the team from Lagan Valley and Ballymena Runners.

Alex Boyd took the earlier 3k event from Peter Carty and Johnny Foster with Hope McBride leading Lauren Madine, Rio Catney and Eimer McBrien in the ladies section.