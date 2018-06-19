ATHLETICS: Sean Hehir to be among the leaders at Lisburn Half Marathon

Almost 6000 runners will be in action on Wednesday night at the Coca Cola Lisburn HBC Half Marathon,10k and Fun Run.

Sean Hehir from Rathfarnham will be hot favourite in the Half. He has been National Champion at both tonight’s distance and the full Marathon and ran in the WorldMarathon in London last year.

KeithShiels of Foyle Valley the former Waterside winner is in great form while rising star Vincent McKenna of Queens was a convincing winner of the Les Jones 10k.

Alan Johnston of Murlough will place highly along with Eoin Hughes of Acorns,the Maghera winner if he opts for this over the 10k.

The ladies looks to be between Banbridge winner Susan Smyth of Dromore and Diane Watson City of Lisburn who has taken Gold at Newry.

The men’s 10k will be close between City of Lisburn pair James Edgar and Chris Madden.

Commonwealth Triathlete Edgar,a former 5000 champion is the holder while Madden has placed 2nd,1st and 3rd on the last three occasions.

Andrew Annett of North Belfast,third last time,Connswater winner Stephen Wylie and ex schools 5000 Gold Medallist James Smyth of St. Malachy’s will go close along with Eoin Hughes if he goes in this race.

Northern Ireland 5000 champion Jessica Craig of North Down can take the Ladies 10k from Ciara Coffey,NEwry,second in the Bann 10k,double Rollercoaster winner Rebecca Henderson of Queens,Downpatrick runner up Tracey Atkinson of Albertville and Sarah Lavery,Beechmount,4th in the Les Jones.

Two very interesting entries are Pat O’Driscoll of North Down who will be running his 100th Half Marathon and will appropriately wear number one while his club ate Terry Eakin is the new Irish M65 10k record holder.

The action starts at 6 45.