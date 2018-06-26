Alistair finishes fifth Twin Peaks Challenge

Following last year’s successful event the 2018 Twin Peaks Challenge took place on Saturday 23rd June from Carrickcruppen GAC.

Starting and finishing at the clubhouse the marathon course took competitors on a gruelling multi terrain course across Slievegullion and Camlough mountains with all proceeds from the event going to Special Olympics Ireland and Run for Autism H.A.N.D.

Springwell RC’s Alistair Shaw took on the challenge of the Armagh Mountains and, even after racing the previous evening in the Mourne Mountains produced an excellent time of 4.35.59 to finish fifth in the event.