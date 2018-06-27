Alex wins Hill and Dale Series category

The Hills and Dale Series, organised by Newcastle AC, consists of ten races of varying distances, in the Mourne Mountains.

The races are up to five miles long, incorporating 2,000 feet of ascent and are amongst the most challenging events on the calendar.

Springwell RC's Barry Mullan and Alex Brennan

The scoring system is relatively simple. Competitors have to finish at least six of the races to complete the series with their six best places being used to decide their final position.

Completing nine of the ten races Springwell RC’s Alex Brennan put in a brilliant series of runs, in all weathers to win his age category in seven of the races and place second in the other two.

This put him in an unbeatable position with six wins being used to calculate his final place as the winner of the M45 age category.

In the overall competition Alex’s performances saw him finish in tenth place out of the 202 runners to complete the series.

Also completing nine of the ten races Barry Mullan finished 26th overall in his first year in the Hill and Dale Series.

With two seconds, three thirds and a fourth place finish in his age category Barry finished in third place in the M40’s