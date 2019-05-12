Alastair Seeley completes first full test on PBM Ducati at Kirkistown ahead of North West 200

Alastair Seeley completed his first full test on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati at Kirkistown on Sunday ahead of the fonaCAB International North West 200 in association with Nicholl Oils.

The 24-time NW200 race winner clocked up the laps at the Co. Down circuit and said the test was primarily centred around feeling his way with the Panigale V4-R.

Carrick man Alastair Seeley with the PBM Be Wiser Ducati V4-R at Kirkistown. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press.

“It is a bit of a lastminute.com test but at least I am getting time out on the bike,” said Seeley.

“It’s a case of doing nothing silly, gathering up the laps and learning the bike. It feels good and it will feel even better going up the big, long straights at the North West.

“We started off where Josh (Brookes) finished at Oulton Park in the last BSB round but the bike felt quite hard on the springs,” he added.

“Each time we come in we are changing the bike more to my preference and we are slowly getting there. By the end of the day we will have changed quite a bit and hopefully found a happy place for me.”

Practice commences on the North coast on Tuesday morning, with roads closed from 9.15am-3pm.