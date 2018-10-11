Alan Shearer impressed with Portstewart Golf Club

England and Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer is a big fan of Portstewart Golf Club.

The Match of the Day pundit visited the north coast links course on Wednesday, and it's fair to say he was very impressed.

Shearer took to Twitter to sing his praises about the course, which hosted the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open back in 2017, saying: "First visit to @PortstewartGC. Incredibly warm welcome, what a course, what a day. Thank you! Can’t wait to come back."

I don't think it will be too long before Shearer will be back again!