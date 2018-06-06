MMA: Brave Combat Federation to host open workouts in Belfast

Brave Combat Federation has announced it will host an open workout in Belfast this week, ahead of the European debut of the fastest growing global mixed martial arts promotion at the SSE Arena, Belfast on Saturday 9th June.

As part of their preparations for the big Brave 13: Europe Evolution fight night, 28 fighters from 15 countries, will take part in an open workout at St Anne’s Square on Thursday 7th June.

Members of the public are invited to come along and watch some of the world’s top MMA fighters including bantamweight champion, Stephen Loman from Philippines, Irish fighters Frans Mlambo and Myles Price and local MMA superstars Norman ‘Stormin’ Parke from Bushmills, Declan Dalton and Adam Byrne from Belfast, Glen Irvine from Fermanagh and Andy Young who hails from Newtownards.

Open workouts give the public a deeper understanding about Mixed Martial Arts and the skill levels of the competing athletes. This will also give the fans to interact with their favourite athletes ahead of the fight night.

This also marks the first time the Bahrain based MMA organisation has held an open workout session in Europe. Previously Brave Combat Federation had hosted open workouts session in Brazil, which benefitted over 100 underprivileged children who were invited for the event at Belo Horizonte during Brave 11.

Brave Combat Federation was found by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa from the Royal family of Bahrain and has hosted events in Bahrain, UAE, Brazil, India, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Jordan and Indonesia within the first two years of operation. The Belfast event will be the 13th Brave event and the European debut.

Mohammed Shahid, President of Brave Combat Federation arrives in Belfast on Wednesday. Speaking ahead of the open workout, he said: “We aim to give athletes a platform to reach out to the general public while creating awareness about various forms of martial arts and the benefit of healthy lifestyle among the public.

“This will also create a deeper understanding about the sport of Mixed Martial Arts among the public while providing a scope for social and cultural exchange.”

The Brave Combat Federation open workout will take place on Thursday 7th June between 4pm and 6pm at St Anne’s Square.

Limited tickets are still available for Brave 13: Europe Evolution, priced from £38.50 - £119.50, from Ticketmaster.ie or the SSE Arena Box Office 028 9073 9074.

To find out more, visit www.bravefights.com or connect with Brave Combat Federation on Facebook, facebook.com/BraveMMAF or Twitter, @bravemmaf.