Michael Dunlop vows to come back 'bigger and better than ever' with MD Racing team

Michael Dunlop has confirmed the return of his MD Racing team as he vows to come back ‘bigger and better than ever' this year.

After a period away from the sport, the Ballymoney man recently announced he would race on this season following the tragic death of his brother William at the Skerries 100 in 2018.

The 18-time TT winner will ride for the Tyco BMW team in the Superbike class at the international road races and Dunlop also plans to run his own BMW Superstock machine under his MD Racing banner, alongside a Supersport bike.

In an official statement on his Facebook page, Dunlop said: “After having some time off now is the time to come back bigger and better than ever. I have a strong team and great bunch of lads, some who will be returning with me this year along with a few new faces.

“I have a great team around me; we have the craic but we get the job done. The team put in the hours and hard work to help get me to where I am today.

“We have the new S1000 RR K67 bike this year so there will be a few late nights to get all ready to go ASAP. We are up for the challenge with the bike and will be working alongside Tyco BMW for technical support and developing our relationship.

"We are ready to take on the challenges that 2019 bring.”

The 29-year-old also revealed he intends to bring another rider into his MD Racing team this year.

Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness had been due to ride a 600 machine for Dunlop at the TT last year until he was ruled out through injury.