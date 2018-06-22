Mervyn Whyte takes up Bermuda Charge role

Vauxhall International North West 200 Event Director, Mervyn Whyte,MBE, is set to become the Clerk of the Course at a new electric bike race on the Caribbean island of Bermuda.

Described as a ‘Monaco GP for Bermuda but without the air and noise pollution’, the proposed ‘Bermuda Charge’ event will feature three zero-emission classes for performance bikes, touring cars and touring bikes.

The race, which would be run in a time trial format, already has the backing of the Bermuda Tourist Authority

The bike race, which will be held each September, aims to utilize the type of technology behind the MotoGP electric class which will be launch in 2019 and if it gets the greenlight, Whyte will be the man in charge of the two wheeled races.

“There’s nobody really more experienced in terms of road race arrangement and safety than Mervyn,” David Cahill, the Bermuda Charge director, said.

“Mervyn is connected to every big-name road racer there is — they have all come through the North West 200.

“We will certainly generate some big-name interest and look to have them over here.”

Whyte, who recently visited the Caribbean island to inspect the circuit and advise on the proposed safety plan, says the race has tremendous potential.

“The idea is to kick off in a small way and progress each year,” Whyte said.

“It’s really all tied into road safety as well. That’s a big part of it, as well as the eco side of things.

“The introduction of electric bikes and cars will reduce emissions on the island.”

Whyte said the event could attract world-class riders including the North West’s most successful racer, Alastair Seeley.

“I’ve no doubt Alastair would be very interested in competing in Bermuda,’ He said.

“We also have lots of other riders like John McGuinness, Ian Hutchinson and Michael Rutter, who might want to give it a go.

“I can see this event progressing in that way.”