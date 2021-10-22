Mayor’s reception for Coleraine Judo Club

Pictured left-right (back row) are Richard Briggs, Head Coach of Coleraine Judo Club and President of the Northern Ireland Judo Federation, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes, and Paul Loan who takes the judo sessions for the visually impaired players, (front row) Jonathan Adams of the RNIB and judo players Richard Millar and Stephanie Stewart.

The Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, welcomed club members, coaches and representatives from RNIB to a reception in Cloonavin on October 19.

Speaking afterwards, the Mayor said: “Coleraine Judo Club is doing great work to provide a safe space for people living with sight loss to take part in the sport and enjoys the associated benefits for both body and mind.

“The Club’s approach is to be commended, and it is certainly leading the way by showing what can be achieved by making changes and adapting to the needs of others.

“It’s one of the first clubs in Northern Ireland to offer judo training for visually impaired participants, and I’m glad to have had this opportunity to find out more about the partnership and hear directly about the positive impact the opportunity has had on them.