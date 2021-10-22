Mayor’s reception for Coleraine Judo Club
Coleraine Judo Club has been recognised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for its work with blind and visually impaired participants.
The Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, welcomed club members, coaches and representatives from RNIB to a reception in Cloonavin on October 19.
Speaking afterwards, the Mayor said: “Coleraine Judo Club is doing great work to provide a safe space for people living with sight loss to take part in the sport and enjoys the associated benefits for both body and mind.
“The Club’s approach is to be commended, and it is certainly leading the way by showing what can be achieved by making changes and adapting to the needs of others.
“It’s one of the first clubs in Northern Ireland to offer judo training for visually impaired participants, and I’m glad to have had this opportunity to find out more about the partnership and hear directly about the positive impact the opportunity has had on them.
“What struck me about meeting Stephanie and Richard, and their coaches, was that they have learned so much from each other and it’s been a beneficial experience for everyone involved.”