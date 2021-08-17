Mayor Holmes celebrates welcome return of Armoy Road Races

A keen racing fan, Councillor Richard Holmes was among those who attended the races on Saturday, July 31, joining many other fans to enjoy the sport’s sights, sounds and exhilaration.

Paying tribute to all involved, Councillor Holmes said: “This year has seen increased challenges for the race organisers with ever-changing guidelines around COVID-19, so to witness its return was a great moment for everyone.

“Armoy Road Racing Club’s directors and members have worked incredibly hard and as Mayor of the Borough I want to extend my warmest congratulations for what they achieved this year amid the most difficult of circumstances.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with Selma McMullan (Armoy Supporter’s Club), Jean McPherson (Chairperson) and Yolande O’Kane (Safety Officer) at a reception held to recognise the success of this year’s Armoy Road Races

“I would also like to thank the many volunteers for the role they played along with the teams, riders and spectators for bringing the event to life.

“This year Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council supported Armoy Road Races through its Tourism Events Recovery Fund, and it is encouraging for us to see this support in action with the staging of a very successful event.

“Armoy may be a small village but it has a rich road racing heritage and a big role to play in the ongoing story of road racing here. Once again I offer my best wishes to everyone involved with Armoy Road Races and I look forward to seeing the event continue to grow and develop in future years.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with Jean McPherson (Chairperson) and Mick Colgan (Director and Club Steward) at a reception held to recognise the success of this year’s Armoy Road Races

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with Paul McAuley (Course Superintendent), George Huey (Treasurer and Director), Elmer McMullan (Course Superintendent) and Niall Cochrane (Paddock Manager) at a reception held to recognise the success of this year’s Armoy Road Races