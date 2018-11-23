Latest Irish Road Racing dates confirmed for 2019

The latest dates have been pencilled in for the 2019 Irish road racing season.

The new campaign will roar into life at the Cookstown 100 in County Tyrone from April 26-27.

The start of the Moto3/125GP race at the Tandragee 100 this year.

A week later, the Tandragee 100 in County Armagh will be held from Friday, May 3-4 prior to the North West 200, which will be the first of the major international meetings.

Practice for the North West 200 will commence on Tuesday, May 14, with final qualifying and the opening races taking place on Thursday, May 16.

The main race programme, including both headline Superbike races, will be held on Saturday, May 18.

In a tight turnaround, practice is scheduled to get underway for the Isle of Man TT only one week later on Saturday, May 25. A week of qualifying will be held around the Mountain Course before the opening Superbike TT kick-starts a hectic racing programme on Saturday, June 1.

Derek McGee in action during practice for the Armoy Road Races in July.

Over the summer months, the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man will attract some of the sport’s biggest names (July 8-11) prior to the Armoy Road Races, with the ‘Race of Legends’ taking place from July 26-27.

The Ulster Grand Prix follows at the world-famous Dundrod course, where the first practice sessions will be held on Wednesday, August 7. Final qualifying and the opening UGP races take place on Thursday August 8, whetting the appetite for the main event on Saturday, August 10.

The dates for the Classic TT are also confirmed, with the event taking place from August 17-26.

More dates for next year’s Irish National road races are due to be confirmed soon.

Latest 2019 Road Races dates

Cookstown 100: April 26-27

Tandragee 100: May 3-4

North West 200: May 12-18

Isle of Man TT: May 25-June 7

Southern 100: July 8-11

Armoy Road Races: July 26-27

Ulster Grand Prix: August 5-10

Classic TT August: 17-26