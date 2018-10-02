Jonathan Rea to visit Coleraine this Saturday

Four-time World Superbike title winner Jonathan Rea will be making a special appearance at Eason in Coleraine this Saturday to sign copies of his new autobiography, Dream. Believe. Achieve.

Within the staggeringly dangerous and high-pressure sport of professional motorcycling, Rea’s achievements are unprecedented.

A legendary World Superbike Champion with more race wins than any rider in history, Rea’s trailblazing success shows no sign of slowing down.

The 31-year-old's dominance is reflected in the fact that he clinched his latest history-making championship success at Magny-Cours in France on Saturday with two rounds of the series remaining, just as he did in 2017.

Topping several of the most prestigious motorcycling championships, he rules the sport ― so much so that regulations are being introduced to curb his dominance.

The fact that Rea has endured several potentially career-ending scrapes ― including smashing his femur at the age of seventeen and being told that he would never race again ― makes his achievements even more incredible.

Now, for the first time, this remarkable sportsman tracks his life and career.

‘Dream. Believe. Achieve’ is Rea’s mantra and in this gripping autobiography, we go behind the visor and into the mind of a man who has risen to the top of one of the most skilled and dangerous sports in the world.

He will be at Eason, Coleraine, from 11.30am this Saturday, October 6th.