John McGuinness to make guest appearance at Armoy Road Races

John McGuinness will be a special guest at next month’s 10th anniversary Armoy Road Races, which take place from July 27-28.

The 23-time Isle of Man TT winner will make the trip over to Northern Ireland to attend the event for the first time.

Speaking at the official launch of the ‘Race of Legends’ on Wednesday at the Bayview Hotel in Portballintrae, Clerk of the Course Bill Kennedy said: “The news, hot off the press, that TT Legend John McGuinness will attend our 10th Armoy Road Races is just great.

“As you know, he’s a great fan of Joey Dunlop and the Armoy Armada and we will ensure, that although John is not racing, he will be given a very warm Armoy welcome.

“The turnout for the launch was a great reflection on what we expect from the races this year.

“There is a lot of expectation for this year’s event, considering that we are celebrating a very significant milestone and I have no doubt that it will not disappoint.

“Race entries don’t close until Monday, July 2 and with the Isle of Man TT just finished many riders are only turning their attention to the Armoy Road Races. I’m confident that Armoy will once again attract some of the best road racers.”

Tobermore’s Adam McLean was among the riders in attendance along with Paul Robinson and Darryl Tweed.

William Dunlop was also present at the event as the Ballymoney man continues to weigh up his future plans after withdrawing from the TT to be with his partner Janine, who is pregnant with their second child.

First held in 2009, the Armoy meeting has become established as one of the top national races in the country.

The Bayview Hotel is on board as title sponsors this year and Kennedy said the event had experienced many memorable moments over the past decade.

“Looking back over the last ten years, we have had some amazing highs and we will not forget some of the disheartening lows,” he said.

“All in all, I am very proud of what we, as a community, have achieved and I have full faith that 2018 will be our best year yet.”