IN PICTURES: Impressive win for Giants

Scoring on the first play of the game was the solid start they wanted, but the Razorbacks rallied to level the tie in the second half.

Building on a solid defensive line display, the Giants were able to add further touchdowns in the third and fourth Quarters to finish the match comfortably.

Some stand out performances of a strong offensive display included a clever QB scramble to the endzone by Paul Shiels, playing his final game for the Giants, a glorious double from Tiarnan Boorman and another from Tight End Peter McCaughan.

It was a very satisfying end to the season for the Giants who now look forward to a few months off before recruitment begins and training for new season starts.

Final Score:

Causeway Giants 26 NI Razorbacks 6, the Giants finishing third in the innagural Donaghy Group Invitational Tournament.