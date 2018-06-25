I want results I am capable off: Martin Barr left disappointed in Italy

In the EMX championship Martin Barr was hoping to close the gap on the series leader French Honda rider Mathys Boisrame in Italy but it didn’t go to plan.

The Revo Husqvarna man qualified ninth and in his opening race made a decent start lying inside the top 15 on lap one but at a track that was hard to pass on he could only manage sixth by the flag.

In race two he got caught in a pile up on the opening lap and was down in 38th place by the time he got going and although he fought his way into 12th by the finish he wasn’t happy.

“It wasn’t a bad ride but poor as far as the championship is concerned. I lost valuable points today.

“I am still third in the championship but now 32 points behind. It’s been a very testing couple of weeks but it’s still a long way to go and I just want results that I know I am capable of.

“When I return home I will be back working hard towards the weekend for the British Championship at Desertmartin,” added Barr.

Meanwhile John Meara was back to his best at round four of the Irish motocross championship at Doon, Athlone, taking maximum points after three wins from three starts in the MX1 class on the 450 Watt Kawasaki.

His opening two victories were comfortable but he had to recover from a crash in race three to claim a well deserved treble.

“I got the holeshot in race one and led from start to finish relatively unchallenged then in race two I started second, quickly making my way into lead before the end of lap one to again win comfortably.

“I made a decent start in race three lying third from the gate and making my way into second before the end of lap one. I was challenging for the lead when I had a small crash and dropped to fourth but I put my head down and charged the whole way to the finish, regained the lead with two laps to go, and taking my third win on the day”

It was a difficult day for championship leader Richard Bird on the Five-5 Motorsport KTM with the Lisburn rider only managing three, second places.

“I struggled a bit with bad starts and on a track that was very fast and hard to pass on I needed to get away better. Not one of my better days but that’s motocross.” Said Bird.

In the MX2 class Jason Meara had no challengers as he took maximum points after three clear wins.

His nearest rival in the championship, Glenn McCormick had a meeting to forget with his Watt KTM suffering mechanical problems in two of the three races.

Reigning sidecarcross champions Neil Campbell and Craig Parmenter made a surprise but winning return to action at round five of the Ulster Championships at the Tandragee motocross park on Saturday.

On a day where heavy showers turned the track into a very slippery challenge at times Campbell and Parmenter steered their WSP Zabel 700 to overall victory in the Ballymac Hotel Sidecarcross Championship races.

They saw off 2018 championship leaders Gary Moulds and Steve Kirwin on their 665 AMS Hocob VMC into second overall.

“We only made the decision to race on Friday afternoon and had no expectations for the day as we were unsure how I would feel from my abdominal surgery and being off the bike for eight weeks with next to no physical training allowed.

“After going P1 in qualifying we were delighted to go 1-1-2 in the races.

“I started to feel the physical effects in race three and let Gary and Steve through as they were pushing us hard,” he said.

We managed to keep tight on their tail the whole way to the flag to take the overall on the day which we were more than happy about” Explained Neil.

For Moulds and Kirwin it was a difficult day. “We had a few issues today but fair play to Neil he was on it.” Said Moulds. “In race one the clutch blew up early in the race and we had no drive then in race two I was trying too hard in the rain and despite running the same lap times as Neil I couldn’t get passed. In the only dry race of the day I put the pressure on Neil and got passed on lap three to lead to the flag. I’m not too disappointed.”

Third overall were the Stoneyford cousins Geoff & David Ingram.

In the Gilchrist Plant Hire Premier Quad class Mark McLernon on the Wray Engineering Walsh Honda was unchallenged at the front comfortably winning all three races. Justin Reid came out second overall after two seconds and a third, while Championship leader Michael McAneney had to settle for third.