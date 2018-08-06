Graham Crown’s incredible journey to Coleraine

Graham Crown won’t forget his Coleraine debut that’s for sure.

The defender helped his new side start the Danske Bank Premiership season with a 3-0 win over Warrenpoint Town on Saturday.

But that’s only half the story as the former Institute man wasn’t even in the country 12 hours before kick off at The Showgrounds. Instead Crown was making a transatlantic dash from an American holiday. After landing in Dublin in the early hours of Saturday morning he had a quick pitstop to recharge the batteries before putting in a great shift for the Bannsiders in the afternoon.

“I was away on holiday to America for the last four weeks and I got back in Dublin yesterday morning at 5:30am, but it wasn’t as bad as I thought, although I did tire in the last 20 minutes,” he explained. “It was important that I kept myself fit over there and was ready if I was needed. I had an idea that I’d be playing, so it was all about doing some work over there.

“The main thing today was to get the three points, obviously with so many out suspended or injured, we wanted to get the win in the bag and get a good start to the season.”

After a well-deserved rest Crown is now looking forward to the season ahead.

“It’s brilliant to be part of the squad and I was delighted to sign in June, especially after the season they just had,” he said.

“I was joining a club that had just won the Irish Cup, pushed Crusaders hard in the League and I want to be a part of that moving forward.”