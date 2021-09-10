Junior Gala day at Portstewart

Having returned cards using master scoreboard players enjoyed a “lite” lunch in the socially distanced club house, then there came the excited long anticipated wait for the results. Past lady Captain Mary Glover was invited to present the Glover Cup, the recipient being Molly Crocker.

The season results were as follows: Peter McCafferty Shield winner Lauren Wilson, RU Aimee Wilson, 3rd Aaron Campbell, Junior 9 holes Molly Crocker.

Hamilton Shield Q1 winner, Eoin Campbell, RU Michael Shields, 3rd Charlotte Hassan, Junior 9 holes Alice Stanton.

Hamilton Shield Q2 winner, Dara Hughes, RU Lauren Wilson, 3rd Caitlin Wilson, Junior 9 holes Rose Crocker.

Hamilton Shield Q3 winner Rose Crocker, RU Briana Kelly, 3rd Jake Speers, Junior 9 holes Molly Crocker.

Johnny Barber Memorial Caitlin Wilson, Junior 9 holes Ruby Chambers., winner Lauren Wilson, RU Dara Hughes, 3rd Berne Cup, winner Jack Harper, RU Patrick Kelly, 3rd Charlotte Hassan, Junior 9 holes Rose Crocker.

Fred Hemphill Cup, winner Matthew Dunlop, RU Patrick Kelly, 3rd Quinn Armour, Junior 9 holes, Rose Crocker.

Wright Cup, winner Matthew Dunlop, RU Quinn Armour, 3rd Oskar Gunes, Junior 9 holes Rose Crocker.

Moss Cup, winner Eoin Campbell, RU Caitlin Wilson, 3rd Laura Dysart. Best Gross Quinn Armour.

Reeves Cup, winner Dara Hughes, RU Charlotte Hassan, 3rd Aaron Campbell. Junior 9holes Briana Kelly.

Jnr Captains Day, winner Dara Hughes, RU Aaron Campbell, 3rd Will Chambers, Junior 9 holes Molly Crocker.

Riverside Shield winner, Ryan Hamilton, RU Emmet McMorrough, 3rd Quinn Armour. Junior 9 holes Molly Crocker.

Annie Wilson Cup, winner Quinn Armour, RU Patrick Kelly, 3rd Eoin Campbell, Junior 9 holes, Hugh-Patrick Donaghy.

Rivelin Cup (Strand) winner Patrick Kelly,RU Conor Lundy, 3rd Jack Harper, Riverside 18, Caitlin Wilson RU Hugh-Patrick Donaghy,3rd Dara Hughes, Junior 9 holes Rhys Jones.

Agnew Cup winner Caitlin Wilson RU Laura Dysart, 3rd Briana Kelly.

Glover Cup winner Molly Crocker Derek McIntyre Cups winners Molly Crocker and John Campbell.

Hamilton Shield winner Rose Crocker, RU Ruby Chamber.

McWilliams Pairs, winners David Lockhart and John Campbell,RU Charlotte Hassan and Samantha Murray.

Gala Day,winner John Campbell, RU Dara Hughes, 3rd Eoin Campbell,Junior 9holes Megan Kelly.

Golfers of the Year Rose Crocker, Dara Hughes.

Outgoing captain Samantha Murray was unable to attend but had written a lovely letter to all the players which was read by Keeva Campbell and Molly Crocker.

Samantha thanked everyone for supporting her throughout the year by playing in so many competitions and how much she enjoyed the role of being junior captain at Portstewart.

In her letter she introduced the new Captain for 2022 as Jake Speers. This was welcomed with cheers and resounding applause. Jake responded by thanking everyone particularly all those who had helped during the season, Claire Hassan, Jeanie in administration, professional Neil and staff, grounds staff, and all those adults who had volunteered to walk the course . On behalf of the juniors he thanked convenors Neil Morrison and Moyra Gowland for organising the competitions and commitment to the development of Junior golf at Portstewart.

