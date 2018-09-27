Glenn Irwin undecided over NW200 future after finalising new Kawasaki BSB deal

Glenn Irwin admits he is undecided over whether or not he will compete at the North West 200 again after confirming he will switch to the JG Speedfit Kawasaki team in 2019.

The Carrickfergus rider will leave Paul Bird’s Ducati squad at the end of this season to replace Leon Haslam in the Bournemouth-based outfit in the British Superbike Championship.

Haslam is making the switch to World Superbikes, when he will join reigning champion Jonathan Rea in the factory Kawasaki team.

Irwin’s top priority is the British championship and the 28-year-old, who dominated both NW200 Superbike races this year, says the time may have come to quit the roads completely.

“I think it’s clear where I want my career to go,” he told the News Letter.

“I did the Ulster Grand Prix and the last time I was there was in 2015 and we were so close to winning, but I haven’t been back.

“We went to Macau and won the race last year under tragic circumstances, but I won’t be going back to it either.

“I’ve won the North West 200 three times in a row now, and probably won more convincingly this year than anyone has before; so is it now the time (to stop)?

“I told myself last year that whatever happened, I would go back and give it another go. But my focus is in the British championship, although the North West is certainly a very appealing race and one I love doing, but maybe it is the time now – I’m just not sure.”