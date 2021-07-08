Giants too sharp for Razorbacks as they seal first win of season
The Causeway Giants travelled to Antrim to take part in the first round of the Donaghy Group Invitational Trophy, as part of the Fourth of July double header vs NI Razorbacks.
After a tense first half, things were all square at half time, however, the Giants scored two touchdowns in the second half - the first a magnificently worked 40 yard sweep move and the second a ten yard reception followed by a pacy run into the endzone.
The Giants’ offense was backed up all game by a solid defensive display allowing them to build on the first half close out and grow in confidence to add the two touchdowns in the second half to provide their first win of the season.
It’s a massive performance for the team who haven’t played competitively since 2019 due to Covid regulations and they were glad to kick off the season with a win.
Final Score Causeway Giants 12-0 NI Razorbacks
MVPs:
Offense - Tiarnan Boorman
Defence - Ross McKenzie
Special Teams - Niall McLernon
Next up for the Giants is a game against the Antrim Jets in two weeks.