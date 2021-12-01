GAA Handball National Development Officer praises Portrush school move

The Causeway Street school was privileged to welcome Darragh Daly, the GAA’s Handball National Development Officer, to the school to introduce the children to the sport.

Darragh has been overseeing the introduction of the sport in the school and was delighted to see the progress being made on a mini handball wall in the school hall.

School principal, Mr Robert Dinsmore, said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed their first session and can’t wait to get playing again.

Pictured are P7 representatives of the School Council who will share their understanding of handball throughout the school. Also featured are teacher Mr Ruaidhri Quinn (left) and Darragh Daly (right)

“I would like to thank Darragh for his continued support and for the donation of 40 balls to be used to support the teaching and playing of the game in St Patrick’s.”

Mr Dinsmore added that the development of a new sport for the pupils is just the latest event in a busy and exciting year for St Patrick’s.

“We have recently unveiled a newly refurbished classroom for Primary 1/2 as well as taking delivery of a new mud kitchen, STEM construction kits and Jamanga games, funded by the STEM Enthuse partnership.

“As well as strengthening our links with the local community by hosting groups such as North Coast Trad music group, North Coast Dance Company and TANI (Twirl Academy Northern Ireland), we also enjoyed a hugely a successful Open Night for prospective parents and pupils.