Video: Goal hero Josh Carson delighted as Coleraine pick up another win

Coleraine goal hero Josh Carson admitted his side had not been at their best in the second half against Ards on Friday night, but added the most important thing was the three points.

Carson struck the winner in the third minute of stoppage time at the Bangor Fuels Arena after Gareth Tommons had cancelled out Eoin Bradley's opener for the Bannsiders.

Josh Carson celebrates after he scores in the final minutes.

Josh Carson: "It's a great win overall, we didn't necessarily play well. But we set ourselves the target of getting three points up here, and thankfully we were able to do that.

"When I went through at the end all I wanted to do was keep it low and make sure I hit the target to give myself half a chance. Fortunately enough for me and the team it went in the net.

"We had a few chances and didn't take them, and they had a few but didn't take them either. We had a bit of a scare with the offside goal. I think that sort of spurred us on again.

"We tried to put pressure on, but were gambling off things we probably shouldn't have been. Thankfully it paid off for us in the end and we picked up the win."

Carson's delight was in sharp contrast to the mood of Ards boss Colin Nixon, who was left to contemplate what might have been for his side again.

Colin Nixon: "It's heartbreaking, but again we've contributed to our own downfall. We totally played Coleraine off the park in the second half, I don't know how many chances we've created, some really gilt-edged, but we didn't take them.

"We were also relying on the referee standing up and making decisions, I thought the referee was really poor today. It was a definite penalty, but we don't get it.

"We then switch off in the last minute and are sucker punched again. That game sums up our season, it has happened to us so many times."