Venues confirmed for Irish Cup semi finals

The Irish Football Association have confirmed the venues for this year's Tennent's Irish Cup semi finals.

The Oval will play host to holders Coleraine against Crusaders, while Warrenpoint Town and Ballinamallad United will face off at Mourneview Park.

Both fixtures are scheduled for 3pm on Saturday 30 March, but the arrangements could be subject to change if a semi-final is selected for live broadcast coverage.

The Tennent’s Irish Cup Final will be played at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park on Saturday 4 May.