Stevie O'Donnell delighted to be back in action again

Stevie O'Donnell has spoken of his delight after returning to first team action again.

The Coleraine captain has been left kicking his heels in frustration after sitting out the last three months due to a knee injury.

Coleraine captain Stevie P'Donnell

But he made his return in last Saturday's home game against Glentoran, helping the Bannsiders secure a clean sheet and all three points in a 2-0 win!

“It was great to be back," said O'Donnell.

“I am absolutely delighted to get back playing because it has been a long three months.

“November was my last game and it is a big testament to the manager and Alan Millar because they looked after me.

“I was put in recently to try and get minutes under the belt.

“I wanted to try and get back for the Boxing Day game with Ballymena but they done well to hold me back.

“I have come back now and I feel a hundred percent and my knee feels good and long may it continue."