Steven Douglas' legendary status highlighted in the US as Men in Blazers visit Coleraine FC

Steven Douglas may be a legend of the Irish League but it seems his iconic status may be about to go Stateside.

The Coleraine defender, who has also played for Linfield and Portradown over two decades in local football, was featured in a video by the Men in Blazers, which is an American website, weekly podcast and NBCSN television show about English Premier League and international soccer.

Presenter Roger Bennett visited The Showgrounds last week on a break from proceedings at The Open in Royal Portrush, and the '42-year-old scaffolder who stars at Center Back' was interviewed alongside the Bannsiders' General Manager Stevie McCann in a video which examined 'Northern Ireland’s rich football culture'.

'Dougie' highlighted the family atmosphere around The Showgrounds and his love of the game in the short video posted on the Men in Blazers social media pages.

"There's no sense of being here if you didn't have the love of football," Douglas told them.

"Big heart, love of football, and hopefully big wages," he joked in typical Dougie style.

Check out the video below...

