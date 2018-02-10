Rangers starlet Matthew Shiels 'happy' to be in Tom Mohan's Ireland squad despite competing Scotland call-up

Ireland Under-19 coach, Tom Mohan, looks favourite in the race to secure the allegiance of Rangers prospect, Matthew Shiels, who has also been called up by Scotland this weekend.

The former Derry City winger, who won a league title with the Candystripes back in 1996/97, has named the 17-years-old Glaswegian in his squad for two matches against Romania in Spain next week.

Mohan wants Shiels on board for games on Tuesday and Thursday in La Manga as the U-19 squad prepares to take on Kosovo, Portugal and Slovakia in March for a place in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship finals in Finland.

Named by Mohan as a striking option, Shiels tweeted simply: "Happy to be in the squad."

However, in a bizarre twist, Scottish U-19 manager Donald Park has also named Shiels in his U-19 squad for clashes against Denmark and Austria that will also take place in Spain later this month.

Shiels, who was converted to left-back under the tutelage of the current Rangers manager Graeme Murty when he was looking after the U-20 squad last year, has been named as a defender in Park's squad.

Tweeting his response to the Scotland call-up, Shiels, remarked with two laughing emojis.

Yesterday Mohan said the Romania tests would be a good opportunity to get a look at options ahead of the UEFA Under-19 Championship Elite Round qualification matches in March.

“Obviously we are missing a number of players so that opens the door for other lads to come in and stake their claim for a place. Some of the guys have taken the opportunity they’ve been given in pre-season domestically and have done really well,” he said.

Shiels, a native of Clydebank, was part of Graeme Murty's development squad which travelled to Armagh and Down for friendlies last summer.

Speaking at the time, he said: “It was good getting the experience over in Northern Ireland. It is a different type of football.

“Against Ards it was more of a challenge because they were more physical and right in about us, whereas Portadown played more football. So it was two different experiences."