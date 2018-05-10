PREMIERSHIP: Coleraine appoint Paul Owens to coaching staff

Oran Kearney has strengthened his backroom team at Coleraine with the addition of Paul Owens.

The former Bannsiders midfielder links up again with Kearney at The Showgrounds after three-and-a-half years as player manager of Limavady United.

And the Irish Cup winning boss is delighted to add to his coaching panel.

“My mind has always been to push on and I think compared to a lot of other clubs, I wouldn’t say we were light, but in the same stretch I always felt there was room for one more,” said Kearney

“I’ve been at the club seven years and Trevor McKendry has been with me the whole time, Winkie Murphy has been here the last couple of seasons.

“I feel that it is important to freshen up backroom staff as well as playing staff from time to time.

“It’s great for morale as it brings some fresh ideas and added enthusiasm.

“Paul has played under us he knows the club inside out, he knows how we work so there is a huge amount of trust there so when you bring all that together along with what has been achieved since he left the club and how he went about his business at Limavady United, I have been nothing but impressed.

“He’s a workaholic and has all the right attributes to a person I want to have at this club and I feel the he will be a great success in this role.”

Owens, who took over the role at Roesiders in 2014, is looking forward to the new challenge.

“I had a great time at Limavady United but this is an exciting project and I always came over to watch the team when I got the chance,” he said. “It’s a great feeling to be back around the club and the Premier League again.

“Hopefully I can add something and maybe go one better next year and over the line by lifting the league title.

“I seen the support the club has had this season and at the Irish Cup Final on Saturday and it has really whet my appetite for getting started.

“I can’t thank Limavady United enough, they took a chance on me, I left Coleraine as a 32 year-old player and they took a punt on me and I’ll always be grateful for that.

“It was great to manage my home town club and to have the success we did.”