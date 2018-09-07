Oran Kearney takes St Mirren job

St Mirren have appointed Oran Kearney as their new manager.

The 40 year-old joins the Paisley side on a three-year deal from Northern Ireland Football League Premiership club Coleraine.

Speaking to stmirren.com, Kearney said: "It's been a rollercoaster 72 hours to be honest. It's all been very surreal.

"I had an interview in the summer that went well and I got a really good feeling about the people in charge at the club.

"I didn't get the job at that point but I said what's for you won't go by you and here I am.

"There were a few things I had to sort out but I feel at this stage it's the right move for me and I can't wait to get started."

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick said: "We are absolutely delighted to have Oran in as our new manager.

"He is a highly impressive individual and I look forward to working with him."