Oran Kearney looks to be closing in on St Mirren switch

Oran Kearney looks to be edging ever closer to a switch to Scottish Premier League side St Mirren.

Speaking on Wednesday evening Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry said he expected a decision within 24 hours as discussions were progressing well.

Although some details still have to be ironed out it looks as though Kearney will be replacing Alan Stubbs in Paisley.

“I think footballing-wise everything is pretty much sorted just one or two minor details to iron out,” said McKendry.

“But there’s the family aspect to sort out and the logistics of travel or stay which has to be sorted out between Oran and his family. He is a very family-orientated man and that will play a great deal in any decision he makes.”

Things have moved quickly since Stubbs was relieved of his duties on Monday evening.

“Tony Fitzpatrick made contact with me late on Tuesday night. It was a telephone call I didn’t want, and I think he knew that as well,” revealed McKendry.

“He asked if he could speak to Oran and he flew over to meet him the next morning along with the chairman. They made an offer to him and Oran is currently going over that offer.

“Football is a game that you have to take every opportunity that arises.

“This is certainly an opportunity for Oran. In footballing terms he would be coming from the Irish League to pit his wits against the likes of Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard.

“It’s not often these come along and I believe he has to grasp it with both hands. From a football club point of view though we would be really sad to see him go because he’s done a fantastic job here.”

As for possible replacements McKendry expects a number of people to be interested if Kearney decides to leave.

“We have no succession plan at this stage, but I’m quite sure there will be a number of people monitoring the situation at the minute,” he said.

“If Oran decides to move on the club is now sitting that whoever did come in would have a good foundation.”