Oran Kearney gives update on Jamie McGonigle's future at Coleraine

One of Oran Kearney’s first tasks as Coleraine manager will be to resolve the future of striker Jamie McGonigle.

Speaking on his return as Bannsiders boss last night, Kearney confirmed the club had received a bid for the front man from an unnamed club.

Kearney said the club do not want to lose McGonigle, but admitted the 23-year-old will have a say in what happens as he has only one year left on his current deal at The Showgrounds.

The new boss is to hold talks with McGonigle tonight in a bid to resolve the matter.

“I’m aware that a bid has been put in for Jamie,” said Kearney.

“I will get a chat with him at training tomorrow night and see where it lies.

“We don’t want to lose him because strikers are like hen’s teeth.

“Jamie was a 20-goal a season striker under myself and he’s not someone you want to be losing from your squad.

“However, he has a year left on his contract and he will have a part to play in the decision as well as we want players here who want to be here.

“I haven’t had a chance to speak to him as yet but we’ll see where it goes once I do.”

As well keeping McGonigle, Kearney is also targeting some new arrivals on the Ballycastle Road now that his return to Coleraine has been secured.

“Assessments have to be made and again that’s another reason for jumping in now,” he said.

“There’s no point sitting another month and feeling sorry for myself and arriving in when the season’s due to start with no time left.

“So it will come down to finding a couple of diamonds that we want and hopefully we can bring them in and it will move us back to the direction we want to move in.”

Club chairman Colin McKendry is delighted to have Kearney on board again.

“We’re extremely happy to get Oran back here,” said McKendry.

“There’s a bit of work to be done to get things up and running again, but he will be straight back into it again.”