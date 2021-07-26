Watch as Manchester United's Class of '92 light up Coleraine Showgrounds

Manchester United's famous youth squad celebrate winning the NI Milk Cup in 1991

In the summer of 1991, United took top spot in the Milk Cup U16 section, defeating Heart of Midlothian in the decider at the Showgrounds.

That famous team, captained by David Beckham, featured Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Gary Neville, Robbie Savage and Northern Ireland winger, Keith Gillespie.

Most of those players became part of the United team, which became known as the Class of ’92 and went on to achieve so much success in those famous red jerseys.

Rare footage of that special night has been put out on social media by the Super Cup NI.

The Ballycastle Road venue was packed as United's rising stars came out on top against their Scottish opponents to win the tournament.

And there was extra cause for celebration as Gillespie was named both Man of the Match and Player of the Tournament.

Super Cup NI organisers have invited Manchester United to send a team across this summer to celebrate the Club’s success winning their first title at the 1991 Milk Cup.

The Old Trafford players will face Coleraine tonight, 26th July at Seahaven (Mullaghacall) in Portstewart and on Wednesday 28th July, they will face Ballymena United at the Ballymena Showgrounds.