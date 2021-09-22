Platt has over 20 years experience as a sports administrator having worked in local government, sporting governing bodies and the voluntary sector.

Over the last four and a half years she was general manager at the Northern Cricket Union, but will leave that role on October 11 to take up her new role at the Irish FA.

“The Irish FA is an organisation I have admired for many years from working within the sports sector,” said Platt, who was awarded a BEM (British Empire Medal) in 2020 for her contribution to sports development in Northern Ireland.

Angela Platt will take up the new role next month

“I am passionate about football and developing the sporting capabilities of women and girls so it is something that captured my imagination instantly.

“The opportunity to help build on the brilliant work that has been undertaken by so many different people, over so many years, in shaping women’s football in Northern Ireland is something I’m really looking forward to.”

Platt comes from a footballing family. Her father David played for Larne and Glenavon, while her brother David represented Northern Ireland at youth international level.

He played for Derry City and then Coleraine, who he then went on to manage.

Two of her uncles also played at senior level: Jim Platt, who played most notably for Middlesbrough and Northern Ireland, and John Platt in the Irish League for Cliftonville.

A former elite athlete, Platt played for the Ireland senior international hockey team as goalkeeper from 2000 to 2006, amassing 75 caps in the process, after playing hockey, football, athletics and badminton at youth international level.