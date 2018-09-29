Newry and Coleraine share the spoils

Newry City AFC 1 Coleraine 1

Coleraine's run of draws continued as they came from behind to earn a share of the spoils at Newry City AFC.

In an entertaining game, which produced some end-to-end action, Declan Carville nodded the hosts in front in the first half.

Coleraine responded after the break and deservedly drew level through Aaron Burns.

Both sides had chances to win it, but in the end a draw was a fair result.

The Bannsiders almost edged in front inside five minutes as the hosts got themselves into a mess at the back.

John Boyle's poor back pass put Andy Coleman under pressure. His attempted clearance was snapped up by Ian Parkhill, who crossed to the back post, where the onrushing Stevie Lowry crashed a volley off the base of the post.

Coleraine spurned another opportunity ten minutes later as they recycled the ball from a corner. Canning fed the ball back out to Parkhill, who picked out Aaron Burns in the six yard box, but he powered his header over the bar.

The visitors were made to pay for three minutes later as Newry broke the deadlock.

Mark Hughes swung a free kick into the box and Declan Carville rose highest to head past Chris Johns.

Coleraine were beginning to find their feet again with Ciaron Harkin forcing Andy Coleman into a smart save on 35 minutes after more neat build up play.

And they went close again two minutes before the break as McGonigle's flick sent Parkhill racing clear, but from a tight angle he failed to trouble Coleman.

Coleraine started the second half on the front foot. On 49 minutes McCauley's cross was glanced on by McGonigle and Parkhill failed to make contact sliding in.

McCauley was in the action again three minutes later latching on to the loose ball after a corner wasn't dealt with, his snapshot clipped the bar from 12 yards out.

Their dominance finally paid off as they levelled things up on 57 minutes.

A superb through ball by Parkhill dissected the Newry defence straight into the path of Burns, who coolly slotted past Coleman.

The keeper did well to keep his side on level terms on 64 minutes as Burns released McGonigle, Coleman was down sharply to parry the striker's low effort.

Newry were still posing a threat though. On 67 minutes a swift break saw Mark Hughes play in Stefan Lavery, but Johns pulled off an excellent stop down to his right.

It was end-to-end stuff now with Coleman doing well to claw away McCauley's cross-cum-shot from under his crossbar on 73 minutes, seconds later Carville broke but fired narrowly over after holding off O'Donnell.

The Bannsiders had a let off on 81 minutes as Dara Noonan's header was cleared off the line by Lowry only for it to rebound back on to the visitors bar before being hooked to safety.

James McLaughlin forced Coleman into action again with two minutes to go. The keeper could only parry his low shot, Lowry was on to the loose ball, but Coleman produced two excellent blocks to deny him.