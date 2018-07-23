Monday’s results from the SuperCupNI:
PREMIER
Desportes Iquique 1 Ichifuna 2
Global Premier Soccer 0 Edmonton 3
Club America 2 Co Tyrone 1
Partick Thistle 0 Right to Dream 2
Serie B Italia 1 Co Armagh 0
First Choice Soccer 1 Otago 0
National Select NI 1 Co Fermanagh 1
Vendee 1 Co Londonderry 3
Co Antrim 0 GO Audax 1
Newcastle United 2 Co Down 2
JUNIOR
Chivas 1 Co Antrim 1
Plymouth Argyle 1 Co Fermanagh 1
Charlton Athletic 1 Co Down 3
Strikers 3 North Dublin Schools 0
Southampton 4 Co Tyrone 0
Colina 0 Dundalk Schools 2
Global Premier 0 Cherry Orchard 1
Rangers 1 Club NI 1
Leeds United 0 Co Armagh 2
Manchester United 1 Co Londonderry 2
MINOR
Portadown 1 West Ham United 2
Dungannon Swifts 0 Coleraine 2
Bertie Peacock Youths 17 Reeds 0
Greenisland 5 Ballinamallard United 0
Glenavon 4 Glentoran 5
Linfield 1 St Johnstone 0