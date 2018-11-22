Mayor applauds Bertie Peacocks Youth Team

Members of the Bertie Peacock Youth Under 13 team have enjoyed a civic reception with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The players and management had a tremendous year, winning the prestigious NIBFA Cup and reaching the final of the Super Cup NI Minor Section.

In recognition of their achievements, the Mayor Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “The team have had a fantastic season and in doing so have made their families, friends and coaches very proud.

I would like to congratulate the young players on the level of maturity and commitment that they have shown and I wish them many more years of success.”

The cross community football organisation was established in Coleraine back in 2006 and since then it has enjoyed growing membership and success.

