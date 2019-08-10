MATCH CLOCK: Coleraine 1 Cliftonville 1

Joe Gormley's last-gasp goal earned Cliftonville an opening day draw at Coleraine, who led after Eoin Bradley's second half strike.

A minute's applause was held before the game in memory for former Cliftonville boss Tommy Breslin, who sadly passed away during the week.

1: Coleraine kick off attacking the Railway End.

4: Parkhill's shot deflected over as Coleraine make bright start

16: Gorman booked for bringing down Bradley on the edge of the box, Carson's free kick wayward

18: McLaughlin 's spectacular overhead kick forces Brush into a great save

26: Sublime pass by McLaughlin almost picks out the run of Bradley into the box

29: Gormley's shot straight at Johns from Curran's flick on

31: Lowry heads Parkhill's free kick wide of the far post from close range

45: Maguire shows some trickery inside the box drives a shot past the far post

45: Doherty crashes a shot off the bar after good work from McLaughlin

H-T: Coleraine 0 Cliftonville 0

46: Cliftonville get the game restarted

50: Gormley fires a volley past the post from Gorman's knock down

58: Parkhill just fails to get contact on Bradley's dangerous cross a yard out from goal

64: Bradley breaks the deadlock as he diverts Doherty's cross into the net

69: McMenamin fires into the side netting from a tight angle

73: McLaughlin curls an effort inches wide of the far post

77: Parkhill''s powerful effort deflected wide for a corner

89: Gormley equalises after Curran pulls back from byline

COLERAINE: Johns, Kane, Canning, Doherty, Lowry (Shiels 88), McLaughlin (Glackin 75), Bradley (Burns 85), Carson, McConaghie, O’Donnell, Parkhill

Subs: Mullan, Douglas, Gawne, McGuckin

CLIFTONVILLE: Brush, McDermott, Ives, R Curran, Wilson, Bagnall (C Curran 84), Doherty, Gormley, Maguire (Harkin 65), McMenamin (Garrett 76), Gorman

Subs: Dunne, C Curran, Garrett, Foster, A Donnelly.

Referee: Ian McNabb