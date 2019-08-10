MATCH CLOCK: Coleraine 1 Cliftonville 1

Joe Gormley's last-gasp goal earned Cliftonville an opening day draw at Coleraine, who led after Eoin Bradley's second half strike.
A minute's applause was held before the game in memory for former Cliftonville boss Tommy Breslin, who sadly passed away during the week.
1: Coleraine kick off attacking the Railway End.
4: Parkhill's shot deflected over as Coleraine make bright start
16: Gorman booked for bringing down Bradley on the edge of the box, Carson's free kick wayward
18: McLaughlin 's spectacular overhead kick forces Brush into a great save
26: Sublime pass by McLaughlin almost picks out the run of Bradley into the box
29: Gormley's shot straight at Johns from Curran's flick on
31: Lowry heads Parkhill's free kick wide of the far post from close range
45: Maguire shows some trickery inside the box drives a shot past the far post
45: Doherty crashes a shot off the bar after good work from McLaughlin
H-T: Coleraine 0 Cliftonville 0
46: Cliftonville get the game restarted
50: Gormley fires a volley past the post from Gorman's knock down
58: Parkhill just fails to get contact on Bradley's dangerous cross a yard out from goal
64: Bradley breaks the deadlock as he diverts Doherty's cross into the net
69: McMenamin fires into the side netting from a tight angle
73: McLaughlin curls an effort inches wide of the far post
77: Parkhill''s powerful effort deflected wide for a corner
89: Gormley equalises after Curran pulls back from byline
COLERAINE: Johns, Kane, Canning, Doherty, Lowry (Shiels 88), McLaughlin (Glackin 75), Bradley (Burns 85), Carson, McConaghie, O’Donnell, Parkhill
Subs: Mullan, Douglas, Gawne, McGuckin
CLIFTONVILLE: Brush, McDermott, Ives, R Curran, Wilson, Bagnall (C Curran 84), Doherty, Gormley, Maguire (Harkin 65), McMenamin (Garrett 76), Gorman
Subs: Dunne, C Curran, Garrett, Foster, A Donnelly.
Referee: Ian McNabb