Larne boss Tiernan Lynch delighted to sign Albert Watson

Former Linfield defender Albert Watson has become Larne’s second new signing since they won promotion to the Danske Bank Premiership.

The 33-year-old arrives at Inver Park after spending the second half of last season at former club Ballymena United.

Watson follows former Arsenal and MK Dons midfielder Mark Randall in making the move to the east Antrim outfit.

He had also played with Icelandic side KR Reykjaví

Explaining on the official club website how the move came about Watson said: “I had another year left on my contract at KR, but I was training at the end of 2018 with Larne, which Tiernan was good enough to let me do, and it started from there.

“My wife didn’t really like life off the pitch when I was at KR and it came about that we decided to move home.

“My time at Ballymena showed me the level of the Irish League again and reminded me of how much I had missed it.

“We have a massive pre-season ahead here at Larne and there’s so much quality around the squad already and whatever the manager adds over the summer.

“It’s a step up from the Championship where the club has been, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.

“There’s no pressure on us, but you compete to win things and I know everyone will have that mindset.”

Manager Tiernan Lynch was delighted to finally get his man and knows what to expect from his new addition.

“With having Albert here to train with us either side of Christmas it gave us a good look his professionalism and it was superb.

“He was eager to push himself, improve himself and slotted in straight away – and that was even before he was a signed player.

“He’ll bring us that experience and leadership and maybe something that we were missing at times last season.”

Watson won back-to-back league and cup doubles with Linfield before moving to Canadian side FC Edmonton in 2013.