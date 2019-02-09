Kyle McClean the hero for Linfield

Kyle McClean fired in a dramatic late winner to secure an unlikely three points for league leaders Linfield.

The midfielder kept his cool to fire through a ruck of players to secure the three points, which looked very unlikely with 50 minutes of the game gone.

Gareth McConaghie and Dean Shiels had give Coleraine a deserved 2-0 lead at Windsor Park.

But remarkably Josh Robinson and Niall Quinn levelled things up before McClean's late winner.

The first real opportunity came the way of the visitors on seven minutes as Ben Doherty picked up the loose ball and drove forward.

He had Ian Parkhill and Jamie McGonigle either side of him, but elected to shoot which was straight at Gareth Deane.

Two minutes later Jamie Glackin nodded down for McGonigle in the box, and his first time shot was parried on to the post by Deane.

Linfield finally threatened as Jordan Stewart found space 20 yards out, but his shot flew over the target.

Kirk Millar suffered a similar fate three minutes later when Niall Quinn's misplaced pass found its way to him in the box, but he shot well off target.

The deadlock was broken on 19 minutes as Gareth McConaghie bundled the ball home from Glackin's cross after Doherty's free kick was only half cleared.

Linfield players protested about the goal, but referee Shane Andrews was unmoved.

Marek Cervenka showed McConaghie and King a clean pair of heels on 38 minutes, but thankfully for the Bannsiders Aaron Canning was alert to make a great covering tackle.

Coleraine went close again before the break after a great run forward by Glackin, his low shot was well held by Deane though.

Coleraine started the second half where they left off the first and they doubled their advantage four minutes after the restart.

Parkhill whipped a great ball into the near post which Shiels flicked goalwards, Deane tried his best to claw the ball out, but the assistant referee awarded the goal.

Linfield gave themselves a lifeline before the hour mark as Josh Robinson halved the deficit.

He turned and fired in from close range after Callacher had nodded down Quinn's free kick.

Coleraine were looking dangerous still. Another good move saw Shiels and Parkhill combine to tee up McGonigle, who fired off target.

Midway through the second half it was all level as the Blues produced a great bit of football to tie things up. Quinn combined with Cervenka down the left with the forward cutting the ball back into his path and the full back finished with aplomb.

Coleraine went close again on 74 minutes as substitute Dylan Davidson forced Deane into a save minutes after coming on.

Linfield spurned a glorious opportunity to take the lead for the first time with seven minutes to go as Cooper flicked on to the unmarked Michael O'Connor, but his shot struck the inside of the post and was cleared.

Sixty seconds later O'Connor hit the woodwork again as his shot deflected off McConaghie on to the bar.

At the other end Deane was at full stretch to tip over a header from McLaughlin.

There was still time for more drama as Linfield did get their noses in front in the 90th minute.

O'Connor had another shot blocked from Millar's corner, but the ball fell for McClean who fired past Johns with the help of a deflection.