Irn Bru Cup: Coleraine are favourites – but I’m backing in-form Connah’s Quay to progress says Malcolm Allen

Former Wales international striker Malcolm Allen believes Coleraine are favourites for Saturday’s Irn Bru Cup tie against Connah’s Quay Nomads in north Wales.

But with the Nomads leading the JD Welsh Premier League after nine games, two points ahead of perenial champions The New Saints, the ex-Newcastle United, Watford and Millwall ace is backing the Welsh side to progress at the expense of the Bannsiders, in the wake of their 4-1 reverse at home to Glenavon last weekend.

The Nomads, who are managed by former Manchester City skipper Andy Morrison, sealed their progess to the third round with a hard-earned 1-0 victory at Scottish Championship outfit, Falkirk.

Allen will be in the commentary box as Welsh television channel S4C bring live coverage of the match at 7.20pm on Saturday night on their flagship football series Sgorio, with English commentary available.

The match will also be available to watch on the Sgorio Facebook Live page and live via S4C’s on demand service, Clic.

Fourteen-times Welsh cap Allen said: "Connah’s Quay are by far the best team I’ve seen this season and will go into the Irn Bru Cup game on Saturday full of expectation.

They are hosting Coleraine of Northern Ireland, who are fifth in their respective league and coming off the back of a 4-1 drubbing at home versus Glenavon on Saturday.

"Coleraine might be favourites for this one but I back Andy Morrison’s men to win and to send a message to the other teams that Connah’s Quay mean business this campaign."

S4C is available on: Sky 134, Freesat 120 and Virgin TV 166 in Northern Ireland

S4C HD is available for Sky and Freesat viewers in Wales and across the UK.

Live online and on demand on S4C Clic, at s4c.cymru/clic, and by using the S4C app for iOS and Android.

Viewers across the UK can also watch S4C on BBC iPlayer, tvcatchup.com,tvplayer.com, YouView and on the S4C Clic app.