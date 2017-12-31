IRISH LEAGUE: Kearney happy to take a point in the end

Barry Gray’s midweek blast at his underperforming Cliftonville players certainly had the desired effect – but, try as they might, the Reds simply couldn’t find a way past a dogged Coleraine on Saturday.

The Bannsiders, who had defender Aaron Traynor dismissed with a quarter of an hour to play, were under the cosh for the majority of the contest but dug deep to cling on for a point, thanks in no small part to their hosts’ failure to make chances count.

“I think we have to be happy with a draw in the end, given how the game has played out and the players we have missing for one reason or anothersaid Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney afterwards.

“There are times when, at 0-0, you can make a decision to throw everything at it and go for the win but, with the way the game was going, we would have risked coming away with nothing, especially when we went down to 10 men.

“I think the red card’s harsh because I don’t think he’s going to catch up with he ball. It’s definitely a foul and a free-kick but maybe a yellow card would have been better because I’m not sure you can say that’s a definitive goalscoring opportunity.

“Aaron is now out against Linfield and that’s going to be another very tough game. It’s one we’re looking forward to but I always prefer playing teams who are on a good run of form rather than a team who’ve lost their last couple.

“If a team’s been winning, it’s human nature that the shoulders relax a wee bit more, you drop off in certain areas and you’re maybe open to being exploited.

“Linfield have lost their last two games and that doesn’t happen too often, so they’ll be angry and looking for a reaction.”

Reds boss Barry Gray was disappointed his side didn’t have more to show for their efforts after a much-improved performance against the league leaders.

“Before the game, I told the players to forget about results and points, it was about giving a performance,” said Gray afterwards.

“I made my feelings very clear about how we’d played against Linfield and Crusaders last week, so we needed to see a reaction to that and I think we got probably our best 90-minute performance of the whole season. We were solid at the back, hard-working in midfield and lively up front. All that was missing was a goal. We had the chances, we just couldn’t put one of them away, so there’s frustration again but a different kind of frustration.

“Earlier this week, I was disappointed in the players, whereas here I’m gutted for them. They’ve deserved to win that match and, in truth, it could have been by two or three.

“I don’t think our supporters will be celebrating a draw by any means but, in terms of how we’ve played, I think we’ve given them something to latch on to. We’ve given them something that they didn’t get in our last two games and you could see how much they got behind the team and the reception at the end.”