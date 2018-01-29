IRISH LEAGUE: Burns targets honours as he signs for Coleraine

Aaron Burns has his sights set on silverware after joining Coleraine from Linfield.

After weeks of speculation the attacking midfielder put pen-to-paper on a two-and-a-half year deal at The Showgrounds on Monday evening.

Aaron Burns is welcomed to Coleraine by manager Oran Kearney and Chairman Colin McKendry.

Burns confirmed there had been interest from Crawley Town and Dundee, but he said he wanted to stay in Northern Ireland and compete for honours, and he felt he was best placed to do that with the Bannsiders.

"People had been saying I was only going to sign somewhere for the money, which is nonsense," said Burns.

"I want to play to win trophies and Coleraine is the perfect place for me to do that.

"There's a good young, talented squad here, and I'm certainly not thinking I'm coming here thinking I'm going to walk straight into the team.

"I'm coming here to fight and compete for a place.

"If I can contribute to winning trophies and winning the league then it will be fantastic."