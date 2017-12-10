IRISH LEAGUE: Big Nev backs the Bannsiders

Coleraine have gained plenty of admirers for their excellent performances so far this season.

The League leaders have received plenty of praise from all corners for the free flowing football they have played.

But following their 1-0 win over Dungannon Swifts on Saturday they received support from a rather unlikely source.

Wales and Everton legend Neville Southall took to social media to lavish praise on Oran Kearney's men.

"Coleraine another great win Well done boys" tweeted the big shot stopper.

So why does Big Nev have an affiliation to Coleraine?

"Been over there for Milk Cup people were brilliant with us and the kids," Southall explained on Twitter.

He went on to say that he would hopefully get back to The Showgrounds one day to watch the Bannsiders!