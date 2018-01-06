IRISH CUP: Seven up for Coleraine as they see off Distillery

Coleraine 7 Lisburn Distillery 0

Coleraine surged into the sixth round of the Tennent's Irish Cup following their 7-0 hammering of Lisburn Distillery at The Showgrounds.

Stephen Dooley was impressive on his return for the Bannsiders, who edged in front inside 60 seconds, and they never looked back.

Dooley and Jamie McGonigle followed up Gareth McConaghie's early header to leave the hosts in total control at the break.

Further goals from Matthew Smith, Ian Parkhill and Matthew Kirk (2) left Oran Kearney's men in seventh heaven at the final whistle.

The hosts made the perfect start as McConaghie headed home Darren McCauley's corner inside the first minute.

Coleraine were unsurprisingly dominating possession and went close again on seven minutes as McGonigle picked out Eoin Bradley in the box, but the striker could not hit the target with his header.

Bradley scooped another effort over the bar on 16 minutes after good build up play by Dooley.

The Bannsiders carved out another good opportunity on 21 minutes after McCauley found space down the left-hand side. His cross found McGonigle, but his shot on the turn sailed past the far post.

The home side did manage to double their advantage on 28 minutes with the returning Dooley finding the net. He got on the end of Josh Carson's dinked cross to head in via the post.

The duo combined again on 35 minutes, this time Dooley failed to find the target with a shot from the edge of the box.

McCauley went close to making it 3-0 for Coleraine on 39 minutes when he crashed a shot off the upright. But they needn't have worried as within 60 seconds McGonigle had the ball in the net as he fired in after Bradley's shot had struck the post.

The Bannsiders all but wrapped up the tie four minutes after the restart as Smith fired in from the edge of the box after being played in by Dooley.

The wide man almost provided another assist two minutes later as he fed McGonigle, who narrowly shot over.

Dooley was pulling the strings, he created another opening on 56 minutes for defender Adam Mullan, but Jonah Nicholl was off his line quickly to deny him.

The goals kept flowing though with substitute Parkhill slotting home the fifth before the hour mark.

Another slick passing move on 63 minutes saw Smith pick out Carson in the box, but he hooked his shot over the bar.

It was 6-0 on 72 minutes as another substitute, Matthew Kirk, swept the ball home from 18 yards.

Bradley almost grabbed the goal he so desperately craved on 84 minutes as he curled a superb free kick towards the top corner, however he was denied by an excellent one-handed save from Nicholl.

A minute later Smith rattled the frame of the goal with the keeper left helpless.

Right at the death Kirk latched on to a long ball, held off his marker before slotting past Nicholl to make it 7-0.

Coleraine will now play Institute in the sixth round on Saturday 3 February.