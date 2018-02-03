IRISH CUP: Coleraine ease into quarter finals

Coleraine 4 Institute 0

Coleraine secured their place in the last eight of the Tennent's Irish Cup with a routine win over Championship leaders Institute.

The Bannsiders surged into a 3-0 lead inside the first 18 minutes thanks to goals from Jamie McGonigle, Eoin Bradley and an own goal from Dean Curry.

McGonigle added a second eight minutes after the restart to set up a quarter final clash with Glentoran.

The last time these two sides met in the Irish Cup was ten years ago with the Bannsiders progressing after a replay.

The visitors suffered a blow before the game as goalkeeper Marty Gallagher was ruled out through injury which meant a start for 19-year-old Gareth Muldoon.

And the young stopper got off to the worst possible start as he conceded inside four minutes.

Lyndon Kane picked out the run of McGonigle, who coolly slotted past Muldoon for his 15th of the season.

The visitors hit back as Aaron Jarvis fizzed a shot past the upright after Gareth Brown had teed him up.

Paddy McLaughlin's side were hit with a double whammy with two goals inside a minute.

Firstly the unfortunate Curry glanced Josh Carson's free kick into his own net, and 60 seconds later Bradley ran clear before producing a sublime chip over Muldoon for the third.

Caoimhan Bonner couldn't direct his back post header on target five minutes before the break, while at the other end Muldoon produced a good save to deny McGonigle.

Chris Johns had to be alert to produce a great block to deny Ronan Wilson right on half time after a great through ball by Aaron Harkin.

The Bannsiders all but wrapped up the tie eight minutes into the second half as McGonigle showed great strength before beating Muldoon again.

Bradley went close to grabbing his brace three minutes later, but his shot from a tight angle flashed across the face of goal.

'Stute boss McLaughlin emptied his bench, and one substitute, Sean McCarron, saw an effort deflected wide of the target on 62 minutes.

McGonigle should have collected the match ball on 69 minutes as he found himself one-on-one with Muldoon, but the young keeper denied him his hat-trick.

Sheldon Woods almost grabbed a goal on his Irish Cup debut after fellow substitute Ian Parkhill had picked him out in the box on 81 minutes, but he couldn't get the ball out from under his feet.

McCarron went close again on 85 minutes as his shot clipped off the top of the bar.