Coleraine's Irish Cup quarter final with Glentoran at The Showgrounds has been called off.

Match referee Raymond Crangle made the call this morning after inspecting the pitch.

The Bannsiders had worked hard to clear snow from the surface on Friday in a bid to get the last eight tie played.

But unfortunately it was to no avail as the officials made the call to postpone it early on Saturday morning.

The game has now been rescheduled for Tuesday 13 March, kick off 7.45pm.