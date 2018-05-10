IRISH CUP: Civic Reception for Coleraine’s Cup heroes

Coleraine’s Irish Cup winning team will be honoured with a civic reception on Wednesday 16th May.

The event at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s headquarters will be hosted by the Mayor Councillor Joan Baird OBE.

The team beat Cliftonville 3 -1 to lift the coveted trophy in front of a huge crowd at Windsor Park on May 5th.

Offering her congratulations to everyone involved, the Mayor said: “Coleraine Irish Cup victory marks a tremendous milestone for the players and club officials.

“It was a fantastic day for the town and indeed the entire borough and I’m looking forward to offering my personal congratulations to manager Oran Kearney and his squad.”

Players enjoyed a triumphant return to the Showgrounds following the game and celebrations will continue with an open top bus parade around the town on Friday evening (May 11th).