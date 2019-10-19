HOW IT HAPPENED: Crusaders 0 Coleraine 2

A double from the penalty spot from Ben Doherty moved Coleraine joint top of the Danske Bank Premiership with their second victory of the season over Crusaders.

6: Ward crosses for Caddell who heads wide

11: Heatley fires over from the edge of the box

16: Bradley is brought down in the box by Hegarty

17: Doherty sends his namesake the wrong way to slot home from the spot

26: Cushley's free kick from the edge of the box easily gathered by Johns

27: Doherty tips a shot from Doherty around the post

37: Great run by Clarke, cuts inside but drags his shot wide of target

55: Jarvis fires over after good work by Glackin

73: McElroy shot palmed away by Johns

78: Doherty produces excellent double save to deny Glackin

87: McElroy turns and fires over from edge of the box

89: Bradley breaks free but drags his shot wide of the target

90: Forsythe brings down Doherty in the box

91: Doherty steps up to coolly slot down the middle