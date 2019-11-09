How It Happened: Coleraine 4 Glenavon 0

James McLaughlin was claiming a hat-trick as Coleraine saw off Glenavon 4-0 at The Showgrounds, Ben Doherty struck the fourth from the penalty, but McLaughlin walked away with the match ball claiming the final touch on the first after it had hit Caolan Marron.
3: Douglas loses possession to Jenkins in the box, but recovers to block the striker's shot
6: Jenkins drags shot wide from Mitchell's cut back
10: McLaughlin rises highest to head home Doherty's corner, which also struck Marron
15: Taylor gets down well to save McLaughlin's shot from distance
27: Mitchell blazes over the bar from close range after Harmon picked him out
35: Traynor deflects Harmon's cross on to the bar
40: Larmour shown a red card for a challenge on McLaughlin
43: McLaughlin fires home from Bradley's pass
61: Jarvis crashes a shot off the crossbar with Taylor beaten
62: McLaughlin slots past Taylor from Glackin's pass
73: Maciulaitis heads wide from a tight angle
76: Doherty slots home from the spot after Maciulaitis was brought down by Wearen
82: Parkhill's header from Tarynor cross well saved by Taylor
89: McGuckin lashes a shot wide of the upright