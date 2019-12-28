How It Happened: Coleraine 1 Linfield 1

Aaron Canning's second half header earned Coleraine a draw against Linfield at The Showgrounds, cancelling out Stephen Fallon's first half stunner for the Blues.
7: Millar's corner diverted towards goal by Shevlin, Johns parried before ball was eventually hacked clear
11: Canning's clearance found the unmarked Carson on the edge of the box, his shot from a tight angle flew inches over
13: Fallon tries his luck from 30 yards and it flew over Johns into the roof of the net
16: Shevlin effort from outside of area deflected narrowly wide
27: Bradley picks up ball on edge of penalty area checks back on to left foot but his low drive is easily saved by Ferguson
41: Sweeping move down the right Kane centres for McLaughlin, but he balloons his effort over the bar from eight yards out
52: McLaughlin's header from Doherty's corner was blocked by Fallon on the post, the midfielder reacted well to block the forward's two follow up efforts
54: From another Doherty corner Canning powers home a header into the top corner from six yards
55: Johns saves well from a powerful effort by Shevlin
69: Audacious effort from McLaughlin as he tries to catch out Ferguson from 45 yards, the keeper saves well though
70: Bradley looked to have beaten Stafford but the defender recovered well to block his shot
71: Ferguson saves well at his near post to deny McLaughlin
73: McGivern sent off after he was shown a second yellow for a foul on Parkhill
76: Ferguson shown a yellow card after he upended McLaughlin outside the box
76: McLaughlin's pile driver is inches over the bar
77: Great block by Johns to deny Millar after the ball had fell to him six yards out
84: Carson fizzes a shot inches past the post
90+2: Ferguson denies McLaughlin with a great block at the striker's feet
Coleraine: Johns, Kane, Canning, Doherty (Parkhill 62), Lowry, McLaughlin, Bradley, Carson, McConaghie, Glackin, Traynor.
Subs: Doherty, O’Donnell, Gawne, McGuckin, Nevin, Maciulaitis
Linfield: Ferguson, Stafford, Callacher, Waterworth, Shevlin (Clarke 74), Millar, Lavery (Stewart 85), Fallon (Hery 78), Mulgrew, McGivern, Casement
Subs: Moore, Kearns, Mitchell, Reynolds
Referee: Shane Andrews